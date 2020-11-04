It's one of the best prices we've seen for any new Shark upright vacuum. Buy Now at Walmart
- self-cleaning brushroll
- pet multi-tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CU500
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- WiFi
- 120 minute runtime
- works with Alexa
- Model: AV751
It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- easy-clean dust cup
- stretch hose
- crevice tool
- upholstery brush
- HEPA filter
- Model: HV294QPR
You'd pay at least $179 for any new Shark Apex DuoClean stick vacuum elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doo Dah Deals via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- It's covered by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- DuoClean Technology
- advanced swivel steering
- LED headlights
- includes pet multi-tool, 12" crevice tool, flexible hose, precision duster, and home and car detail kit
- Model: ZS364QS
Apply coupon code "2691020" to knock $5 off. That's a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- HEPA filter
- Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology
- motorized brush roll
- Zero-M self-cleaning brush roll
Save on a selection of upright and robotic vacuums from Dyson, Shark, bObsweep, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $319.99 (low by $180).
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Apply coupon code "50L8CRA7" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Scijoy Warehouse via Amazon.
- weighs only 2.2-lbs.
- washable HEPA filter
- 2 adjustable suction modes
- includes brush attachment & crevice nozzle
- Model: WT004
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
You'd pay at least $400 for a TV with these specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- full array backlight
- 3 HDMI ports & 1 USB
- Roku TV
- Model: 100021261
You'd pay around $200 or more for a TV in this range elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 41.5" 1080p screen
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB
- Roku TV
- Model: 100018254
Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dk0096wm
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|50%
|--
|$98
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register