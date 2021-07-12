Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum for $190
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum
$190 $500
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Note you can upgrade the run-time with additional batteries (sold separately).
Features
  • includes a duster crevice tool, dusting brush, wide upholstery tool, single battery, single charger, and anti-allergen dust brush
  • 300 watts
  • 8.6" cleaning path
  • Model: IF201
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Macy's Shark
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 62% -- $190 Buy Now