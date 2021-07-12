Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum for $190

It's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Macy's
- Note you can upgrade the run-time with additional batteries (sold separately).
- includes a duster crevice tool, dusting brush, wide upholstery tool, single battery, single charger, and anti-allergen dust brush
- 300 watts
- 8.6" cleaning path
- Model: IF201
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White/Silver.
- 2.2-qt. dust cup capacity
- carpet or bare floor cleaning
- anti-allergen complete seal technology with HEPA filtration
- Model: NV356E S2
Apply coupon code "AICA9YFO" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 6 LED headlights
- stand-alone rechargeable battery
- up to 35 minute run time on a full charge
- comes with a crevice tool and wall mount accessories
- Model: SL593
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Clip the $50 off on page copuon and apply code "18TP7H7X" to get $7 under mention from June, $76 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Apply coupon code "KLWYTCAK" for a savings of $70, which drops it $11 under our April mention. It's also the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moosoo via Amazon.
- 4 stage HEPA filtration system
- 180W
- 180° force balance ergonomic design
- static eliminator on the grip
- includes floor brush, extension tube, crevice tool, and round brush
- Model: E4
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $279 ($220 off).
