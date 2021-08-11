Serta Welch Convertible Futon Sofa Bed for $180
QVC · 14 mins ago
Serta Welch Convertible Futon Sofa Bed
$180 $280
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at QVC

  • polyester fabric upholstery
  • holds up to 400 lbs
  • measures 66.1" x 33.1" x 29.5"
  • Model: H334647
