Use coupon code "GOVETSHOLIDAY3" for a low by $37. Buy Now
- Available in Black/Silver.
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- flexible AIR lumbar zone
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- Model: 45315-VN
More than 100 chairs get the Cyber Monday discount treatment, many of which are at or near all time low prices. Plus, they all get free shipping. Shop Now at Staples
- Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair for $59.99 (pictured, $70 off)
Dozens of office & gaming chairs are discounted, many back down to their Black Friday prices. Plus, they all get free shipping. Shop Now at Staples
- Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair for $59.99 (pictured, $70 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Home Depot
- lumbar support
- adjustable height
- dual-wheel designer casters
- Model: Anniston V1
It's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Staples
- swivel-tilt with adjustable tension control
- 5-star base with carpet casters
- mesh back and fabric seat
- height-adjustable arms
- 275-lb. capacity
- Model: 24115-CC
Whether this gift is for yourself, a family member (remember you are part of your family), a friend (who's a better friend than yourself?), or whomever (wink wink, nudge nudge), fill in a name and a date for your custom label that covers Holidays, Birthdays, Mother's/Father's Day, Celebrations, Weddings, and Just Because. Shop Now
- Fits 750mL bottles. (Bottles purchased separately)
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now
- Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
- up to 20 packs
- mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Grey, Cream, or Beige.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $270. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Sign up for a Beyond+ membership ($29/year) to get this deal. Plus, you'll also get 20% off all purchases and no-minimum free shipping for one year with your membership.
- measures 71.3" x 90.6" x 38.6"
- adjustable headrest
- includes 2 decorative pillows
- polyester upholstery
- Model: FTM-SECT-DG-SET
That's the best we've seen, a current low of $675, and $75 under last week's mention. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Sign up for a Beyond+ membership ($29/year) to get this deal. Plus, you'll also get 20% off and no-minimum free shipping for one year with your membership.
- Available in Charcoal or Ivory.
- polyester upholstery
- integrated USB ports and AC outlets
- 3 matching decorative pillows
- measures 70.1" x 93.7" x 37.8"
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- 350-lbs. weight limit
- removable cushions
- pocketed coil seat cushion
- Model: CHELS1GU2411
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register