New
53 mins ago
Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Bonded Leather Chair
$163 $168
free shipping

Use coupon code "GOVETSHOLIDAY3" for a low by $37. Buy Now

Tips
  • Available in Black/Silver.
Features
  • 275-lbs. weight capacity
  • flexible AIR lumbar zone
  • pneumatic seat height adjustment
  • Model: 45315-VN
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GOVETSHOLIDAY3"
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Chairs Serta
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register