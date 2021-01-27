New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Sennheiser RS 195 Digital Wireless Headphone System
$300 $450
free shipping

It's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • balance control for right/left volume adjustment
  • selectable hearing boost presets & additional noise suppression mode
  • includes headphones, transmitter, digital optical cable, analog audio cable, power supply, 4 adapters, & 2 rechargeable batteries
  • Model: 508675
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video Sennheiser
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 33% -- $300 Buy Now