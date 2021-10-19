That's $49 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed pair, although most retailers charge around $220 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Juicyburger1 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- You can also search "384419727519" to find them for $125, but it's unclear whether you'll receive an open-box or used unit.
- active noise cancellation
- 7-hour battery life
- charging case
- voice assistant compatibility
- Bluetooth 5
- Model: 508674
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on both over-the-ear and in-ear headphones, with prices as low as $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 400S Closed Back Around Ear Headphones for $49.95 (low by $3).
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- three ear tip sizes
- inline volume control
- noise isolation
- Model: CX 80S
At 40% off, these are the lowest price we found in any color by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black.
- 17Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- built-in microphone
- 18 ohm impedance
- 4 ear adapter sizes
- inline controls
- 3.5mm jack
- Model: CX 300S
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge at least $117. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Save on over-ear, noise-cancelling, in-ear, sports, and more headphone styles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $39.95 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
