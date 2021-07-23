Segway eMoped C80 Electric Moped for $1,900

It's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Aqua.
- 20 MPH max speed
- 14" wheels
- Model: AA.00.0007.28
Published 49 min ago
It's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 18.6 MPH max speed
- 8" non-pneumatic tires
- front and rear shock absorption
- built-in front LED lights
- IP54 water-resistant
- Model: 40.13.0000.50
Apply coupon code "BGDN3IN1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
LEGO VIP members can preorder this set for $80. Plus, receive a choice of either LEGO City Skater with coupon code "SK29" or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box with coupon code "MG29". Buy Now at LEGO
- Available for LEGO VIP members only. (Not a member? It is free to join.)
- 1,326 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 21328
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Score great savings on laptops, Apple products, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
