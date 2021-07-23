Segway eMoped C80 Electric Moped for $1,900
Best Buy · 49 mins ago
Segway eMoped C80 Electric Moped
$1,900 $2,200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • In Aqua.
Features
  • 20 MPH max speed
  • 14" wheels
  • Model: AA.00.0007.28
