Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP Electric Scooter for $600
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP Electric Scooter
$600 $700
free shipping

Clip the $100 off coupon on the page to make this the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3-click folding system
  • up to 24.9 miles on a single charge
  • 300W brushless DC motor
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • Model: AA.00.0001.46
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video Segway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 14% -- $600 Buy Now