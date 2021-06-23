Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP Electric Scooter for $600

Clip the $100 off coupon on the page to make this the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3-click folding system
- up to 24.9 miles on a single charge
- 300W brushless DC motor
- IPX5 waterproof
- Model: AA.00.0001.46
Prime members save 15% off at checkout, making this the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- climbs slopes up to 15°
- runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
- knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
- dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
- weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
- mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, & vehicle self-diagnose
- Model: N3M240
It's the lowest price we could find by $213. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 15.5-MPH max speed
- battery life up to 18.6 miles
- foldable frame
- disc braking
- Bluetooth pairing with app
- Model: M365
Save on a selection of 4 sets. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Coupon codes for each set are listed on the individual product page.
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic: Porsche 911 RSR Sports Car Set for $119.99 via "PORSCHE" (most charge $148).
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
