Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 Electric Scooter
$550 $700
free shipping

Clip the on-page coupon and save $150 over the next best price we found.

Features
  • front and rear LED lights
  • retractable handlebar
  • 12.4 mph max speed
  • 9.3 mile max range
  • weighs 23.2-lbs.
  • folds to 8.7" tall
  • 15% max slope
  • 4 riding modes
  • cruise control
  • IPX4 rating
  • Model: AA.00.0001.49
