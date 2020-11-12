Clip the on-page coupon and save $150 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- front and rear LED lights
- retractable handlebar
- 12.4 mph max speed
- 9.3 mile max range
- weighs 23.2-lbs.
- folds to 8.7" tall
- 15% max slope
- 4 riding modes
- cruise control
- IPX4 rating
- Model: AA.00.0001.49
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on a selection of weight racks, vests, dumbbells, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose store pick up to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Fitness Gear 32-lb. Neoprene Dumbbell Kit for $49.99 ($10 off).
Save on emergency supplies, outdoor apparel, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on equipment and gear for cardio, strength, boxing, yoga, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Sole F63 Treadmill is pictured ($900 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on most orders of $49 or more. (Oversized or heavy products may incur additional shipping charges. Most items are also available for in-store pickup.)
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Mac, Windows, & Linux compatible
- send HDMI signal to computer via USB out
- Model: BHDUSB3
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Clip the $200 on page coupon to drop the price to $80 below our mention from August and the best price we could find now by $199. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- one-step folding
- handles grades up to 10%
- double braking
- built-in front LED lights, rear brake light, customizable LED ambient lights
- speedometer
- 15mph max speed
- 700W motor
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
