New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Segway Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric KickScooter
$500 $770
free shipping

That's a $150 drop since August, by far best we've seen, and $280 less than you'd pay at Amazon today. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • up to 800W of power
  • 19 mph top speed
  • range up to 28 miles
  • one-touch folding system
  • Model: ES4
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Adorama Segway
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 35% -- $500 Buy Now
Amazon   $650 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price