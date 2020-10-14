Clip the $80 on-page coupon for the best price we could by as much. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- automatically scans individuals
- takes temperature in 1 second
- over 99°F alarm
- Model: ST-THERMSCAN-1
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to help alleviate a range of foot and lower leg ailments, listed on page
- anti-slip design
- Model: RHB2000
Clip the 6% coupon and apply code "HUUZD2W3" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alon Security via Amazon.
- 6 adjustable LEDs
- 720p resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- 8 cleaner accessories
- Model: S68
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Apply coupon code "LSDKIJIJ" and the clip coupon for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Care via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- 5 modes
- color-reminder bristles
- Model: FW-507
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Save on a variety of items including desks, chairs, home furniture, toys, and more. Plus, you can score an extra $10 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "CO10OFF." Shop Now at Costway
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save from $100 to $700 off these seven models, with screen sizes ranging from 43" to 85". Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Clip the 20% coupon and apply code "K9V4FPDF" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FTWord via Amazon.
- adjustable clamp length
- 3 grasp points
- universal phone compatibility
- Model: AV640-BLACK
That's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "CIWVFNMP" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AI-Direct via Amazon.
- made of aluminum alloy
- compatible with 4" to 12.9" screens
- adjustable tilt
- height adjust from 4.13" to 8.66"
- fits cases with max thickness of 15mm
- Model: LE784
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green (pictured) or Multicolor.
- height adjustable handlebar
- thumb control throttle
- lever activated disc brake
- 100-watt DC motor
- speed up to 10mph
- Model: 646089
