Seagate Expansion 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $58
eBay · 23 mins ago
Seagate Expansion 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
$58 $72
free shipping

That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • USB powered
  • PC and Mac compatible
  • Model: STEA2000400
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $58 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video   $50 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Newegg   $58 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
PCM   $80 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price
MacMall   $86 (exp 5 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $95 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price