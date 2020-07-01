New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Seagate Expansion 6TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$110 $125
free shipping

After coupon code "93XPL95" that's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • includes power adapter and USB 3.0 cable
  • Model: STEB6000403
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "93XPL95"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Newegg Seagate
USB 6TB Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Staples · 7 mos ago
Seagate Expansion 6TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$75 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Staples

Tips
  • To get this deal, pad your order to $100 and apply code "74806".
Features
  • requires Windows 7 or higher
  • includes power adapter
  • Model: STEB6000403
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now