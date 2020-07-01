After coupon code "93XPL95" that's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Newegg
- includes power adapter and USB 3.0 cable
- Model: STEB6000403
After coupon code "34755", that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Staples
- compatible with OSX and Windows
- Model: STHP5000403
It's $5 under what Western Digital charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's $80 off list; Best Buy charges $40 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
It's $4 less than buying it directly from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Compatibility
- fast data transfers
- sleek, lightweight design
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK
Take up to 60% off a wide variety of clearance items, including car electronics, computer components and systems, phones, video games, toys, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items ship free.
It's $20 below our mention from two weeks ago and the next best price for a refurb we could find today by $620. It's also $100 less than you'd pay for a new one from a third-party seller. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 PixelSense touch display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: FPN-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
This is the best price we've seen in any condition for these headphone, and the lowest price we could find today by $36. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- 40mm drivers
- tri-level cancellation
- inline microphone and controller
- 10Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- memory foam padding on the headband and earcups
- Model: ATH-ANC9

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- To get this deal, pad your order to $100 and apply code "74806".
- requires Windows 7 or higher
- includes power adapter
- Model: STEB6000403
