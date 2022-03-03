Expand your storage with this deal that is best price we could find by $5. Apply coupon code "344TEXP" to snag the savings. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Red at this price.
- works w/ USB 2.0 & 3.0
- compatible w/ PC & Mac
- Model: STKC4000403
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- stores 50+ games
- plugs directly into USB 3.0 port of any-generation PS4 system (software version 4.50 or higher)
- Model: STGD2000104
It's a savings of $40 off list, the best price we could find by $15, and a great price for a portable 2TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Windows or Mac
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- Model: STGX2000400
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- Model: STGX5000400
While the price is tied at one retailer, the addition of the 2-month Game Pass makes this a low by $20. Plus, most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- stores 15+ titles
- access to 100+ titles with game pass
- Model: STHB500401
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That is a $220 drop from the list price and the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds
- 256‐bit AES hardware encryption
- Model: SDSSDE81-2T00-G25
That's the lowest price we could find by $34.
Update: It's now $197.85. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s
- Model: WDBATL0020BBK-WESN
Check out some of the discounts below; also certain products are eligible for discounts via coupon codes listed on their respective pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- up to 22% off LG TVs
- up to 25% off Samsung soundbars
- up to 52% off Corsair power supplies
Getting a big-brand graphics card on sale from a reputable store is a hard task right now. This one has dropped by $100 and comes with Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 8, and a 1-month XBox Game Pass for free. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 1,925mHz core clock speed
- HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs
- Model: RX6900XT PGD 16GO
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Newegg
- 27" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- 1 HDMI port
- 1 DisplayPort
- adjustable height
- tilt, swivel, pivot
- Model: P2722H
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 64MB cache
- NAS optimized
- Model: ST4000VN008
You're priced so low in the store / I bet you're the best deal by $4 / You'd give me one, one, one terabyte more / Wouldn't ya, BarraCuda? Buy Now at Staples
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|26%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register