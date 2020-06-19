Apply coupon code "93XPL29" to drop it to a low by $15. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black.
- compatible with USB 2.0
- USB 3.0 cable
- power adapter
- Model: STEB8000100
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video have it for about the same.
- up to 500mb/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $69.
Update: The price has dropped to $104.99. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBKUZ0050BBK-WESN
Save $5 more than WD direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo ties this price.
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Apply coupon code "93XPK96" to get this deal on a gaming desktop that features all the bells and whistles. (It's also $1,000 under what you'd pay from Acer direct.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake 3.7GHz 6-core CPU (liquid-cooled)
- 32GB RAM; 2TB HDD; 256GB PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card
- PredatorSense (allows user control over fan speed, CPU/GPU optimization, RGB lighting, etc.)
- RGB mechanical gaming keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
That's a huge $130 under the next best price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Elongated or Round.
- Sold by Homevana via Newegg.
- side control panel
- heated seat
- air dryer
- Model: BB-800
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5400 rpm
- transfer rate up to 185MB/s
- Model: ST6000DM003
Expired Offers
That's a low by $5, although most merchants charge at least $140. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
Sign In or Register