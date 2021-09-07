Scotts EZ Seed Mixed Sun/Shade Seed, Mulch & Fertilizer 10-lb. Bag for $22 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Scotts EZ Seed Mixed Sun/Shade Seed, Mulch & Fertilizer 10-lb. Bag
$22 for members $29
free delivery w/ $50

It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This offer is valid for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP."
  • suitable for sunny, densely shaded, or high traffic areas
  • purports to go grass anywhere
  • reduced seed wash-away
  • Model: 17540
Garden
Ace Hardware 35% $20 (exp 1 yr ago) $22 Buy Now