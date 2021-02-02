It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- holds to surfaces for up to 3 days and then removes easily without leaving any sticky residue behind
- Model: 2020-24AP
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Walmart charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $6 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be in stock on January 24 but can be ordered now at this price.
- multi-surface application
- 1.88" width
- Model: 2090-48E
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- for bathrooms up to 65 sq. ft.
- 1300-watt heater
- 100-watt light required (not included)
- Model: 655
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- It's in stock on February 5, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- functional custom shelving
- can hold up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: 90124
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45" metal rail extension
- filter extends from 25" to 45"
- Model: AWS1145
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
You'd pay between $32 and $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Fretwork Black.
- 1" x 48" x 2-foot
- Model: 73004786
It's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, it's available for store pickup for a last-minute gift. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee.
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Save $6 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- fit documents up to 8.5" x 11"
- 5mm thickness
- Model: TP5854-100
That's $7 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 minute warm-up time
- laminates 15" per minute
- up to 9" wide
- Model: TL906
That's $3 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at Staples
- 3/4" x 27.77 yards
- 10 Rolls
- Includes free C18 mint dispenser
- Model: 810K10-C18MNT
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- low profile and high adhesion
- polypropylene backing
- Model: 218
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$2
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register