Lowe's · 26 mins ago
Scotch Contractor Grade Masking Tape 1" x 60yd Roll
$2 $4
pickup

It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • holds to surfaces for up to 3 days and then removes easily without leaving any sticky residue behind
  • Model: 2020-24AP
