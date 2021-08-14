Schwinn Kempo Hybrid Bike for $269
Walmart
Schwinn Kempo Hybrid Bike
$269 $390
free shipping

That's the best price we could find, in any color, by $121 and an uncommon find at this discount and price point for oft out of stock bikes. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 700c wheels and alloy rims
  • fits riders 5'4" to 6'2" in height
  • 21-speed Shimano EZ-Fire trigger
  • front and rear mechanical disc brakes
  • triple-density ergonomic grips and fitness saddle
  • limited lifetime warranty
  • Model: S7960WMDS
