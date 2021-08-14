Schwinn Kempo Hybrid Bike for $269

That's the best price we could find, in any color, by $121 and an uncommon find at this discount and price point for oft out of stock bikes. Buy Now at Walmart
- 700c wheels and alloy rims
- fits riders 5'4" to 6'2" in height
- 21-speed Shimano EZ-Fire trigger
- front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- triple-density ergonomic grips and fitness saddle
- limited lifetime warranty
- Model: S7960WMDS
Published 1 hr ago
Apply code "7TV3O3Q7" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Amgaze via Amazon.
- waterproof
- includes a raincover
- waterbottle pocket
- reflective strip
That's $101 off list and a rare example of a decent bike, in-stock, and ready to buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- posted by Jack
- Why does he love it? "There's a worldwide shortage of bikes at the moment. Particularly hard-hit have been budget friendly, men's bikes. This could be just the solution if you're looking for an everyday ride."
- Why is there a such a global backlog? Long story short - the Suez Canal blockage/COVID, short story long - google it.
- 21-speed
- 700cc wheels
- 6061 double-butted aluminum frame
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
That's $5 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- No clamps, no brackets, no lifting
- Store 2 bikes in the same or alternate directions
- steel construction
- Model: 2006 RAD MIGHTY RACK
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Or, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- requires two AA batteries (installed)
- built-in multitouch touchpad
- Bluetooth and auxiliary USB connectivity
- 86 keys
- Model: 920-003070
