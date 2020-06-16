New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$225 $280
free shipping

It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • USB Port, HDMI input
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • USB; 3 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Model: U515CV-U
expired
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV + Google Home Mini + Frozen II Book
$209 $400
free shipping

Save $32 over buying just the television -- you get the Google Mini and a Frozen II book. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • As you read select books aloud, Google Home will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • USB; 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
