Circuit City · 1 hr ago
Sansui 32" 720p DLED HDTV
$110 $150
free shipping

That's $40 off and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Circuit City

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) resolution
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • USB
  • Model: S32P28
