Sansi 8W LED Yellow Bulb 2-Pack for $8

Apply coupon code "YELBULB" to get this price and save $9 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 650-lumen output
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
Get this price via coupon code "BRIBULB". That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Apply coupon code "NONDIM" to save 50% at the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Clip the on-page coupon to make this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and a low today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find for a pair, as the single pack retails for $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- dimmable
- no Hub required
- 9-watt (60-watt equivalent)
- remote control via smartphone app
- Model: KL125P2
Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- black light
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
- Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
Apply coupon code "30GARA" to get this price. That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- E26 base
- up to 30,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY" to save $27 off the list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 16 colors
- 4 modes
With coupon code "EYECARE", it's $22 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 25,000 hours lifespan
- measures 6.34" x 11.42" x 15.12"
