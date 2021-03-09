New
Sansi 70W UV LED Flood Light
$30 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • black light
  • 30,000 hour lifespan
  • 60° beam angle
  • 360° adjustable mounting bracket
  • Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
  • Code "UVFLOOD"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 42 min ago
