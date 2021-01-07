New
sansiled.com · 1 hr ago
$39 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PACKLIGHT" to save $41 off list price. It's also $13 less than our October mention. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Details
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Milwaukee 300 Lumens LED Magnetic Flood Light
$20 $30
pickup only
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
Features
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Amazon · 6 days ago
Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's now in stock on January 20, but can still be purchased at this price.
Features
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Amazon · 1 day ago
Powobest LED Flashlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50GHOWHU" to save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Powobest via Amazon.
- Available in Black or Red.
Features
- 5 modes
- IP65 waterproof
- includes 4 rechargeable Flat Top 18650 batteries
- Model: XML-T6
Amazon · 6 days ago
LZHome 60W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$29 $41
free shipping
Clip the $4 coupon and apply code "20NK3A6X" to save $12, for a price that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by LZHome Inc. via Amazon.
Features
- 6,500 lumens
- E26/E27 base
- 5,000k daylight
- adjustable panels
New
sansiled.com · 1 hr ago
Sansi 45W 6-LED Security Light
$40 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BRIGHT" to get the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
sansiled.com · 3 wks ago
Sansi 60W LED Grow Light
$36 $53
free shipping
Use coupon code "GROWUPUP" to drop it to $35.99, a savings of $17 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Tips
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- 4000K color temperature
sansiled.com · 2 wks ago
10W WiFi LED Bulb 2-Pack
$17 $30
free shipping
That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "WIFIBULB".
Features
- works w/ "Stellar WI-FI" app
