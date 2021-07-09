Sansi 60W E26 LED Wing Garage Light for $28

Thanks to coupon code "BRIGARA", that's a buck under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also at least $18 less than you'd pay at Lowe's or Home Depot.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumen output
- 90° adjustable wings
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- lifespan up to 50,000 hours
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Take half off when you apply coupon code "50KCDYZW", making this the lowest price we've seen by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JESLED US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Save $13 when you apply coupon code "LOI7QKTO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- 3 rotatable LED light heads with LED beads
- 120° motion sensor with up to 26-ft. range
- 3,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 lighting modes
- 2,000-lumens
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TheTechGroup via Amazon.
- head rotates 120°
- 110 lumens output
- built-in hook for hands free use
- Model: DCL040
Use coupon code "70WUVFL" for the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
Apply coupon code "HEROSEC" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in White or Black.
- motion sensor
- 120° beam angle
- IP54 waterproof
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C2440-EW
Get this price via coupon code "DIMBUL" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Get this price via coupon code "HOMEBULB" and save $16 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|37%
|$29 (exp 34 mins ago)
|$28
|Buy Now
