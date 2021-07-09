Sansi 60W E26 LED Wing Garage Light for $28
sansiled.com · 15 mins ago
Sansi 60W E26 LED Wing Garage Light
$28 $45
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "BRIGARA", that's a buck under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also at least $18 less than you'd pay at Lowe's or Home Depot.) Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • 6,000-lumen output
  • 90° adjustable wings
  • 5,000K daylight color temperature
  • lifespan up to 50,000 hours
  • Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
  • Code "BRIGARA"
