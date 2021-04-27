Apply coupon code "SMART" to get $80 under what you'd pay at other Sansi LED storefronts. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
Shop security cameras from $28. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent through April 25. Redeemable April 26 through May 2.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charges. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Blink 3-Cam Outdoor Security Camera System for $179.99 ($70 off) + $30 Kohl's Cash.
It's a low today by $50 and $66 less than our October mention. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- Cloud recording
- motion-activated or continuous-recording plans
- built-in microSD slot
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: UC8800
Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- black light
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
- Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
Apply code "CORNBULB" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- IP65 waterproof outdoor bulb
- E26 screw base
- 6,000-lumens
Apply coupon code "30GARA" to get this price. That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- E26 base
- up to 30,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Apply coupon code "WALLPACK" to get this deal. That's $5 under our January mention, $46 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Apply coupon code "60U9U3KR" for a savings of $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Manual Mode.
- Also available in Dusk To Dawn for $40 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Sansi Lighting Direct via Amazon.
- 5700k daylight
- 7000 lumens
- ceramic heat dissipation technology
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: 01-04-001-011071
Apply coupon code "50MIN15" for $15 off $50+, or "100MIN38" for $38 off $100 and save on a vast selection of lighting from decor, security, grow lights, smart lights, flood lights, and more. Shop Now at sansiled.com
- Additionally, bag a free Sansi 15W LED Motion Sensor Light on orders of $200 or more.
Get this price via coupon code "BRIBULB". That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Coupon code "SUPBULB" cuts it to the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 4,000-lumen output
- E26 base
- 120° beam angle
- Model: BR30
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|52%
|$63 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$80
|Buy Now
