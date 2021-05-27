Sansi 18W LED Security Light for $19

Get this price via coupon code "SENFLOOD". It's the best we could find by $29. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 1800lm brightness
- auto on/off
- Model: C2440-GW
That's a low by $5 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CrownProducts via Amazon.
- get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your doorbell
- allows you to talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet
- wire-free and weather-resistant design
- Model: AAD1001-100NAS
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "ZG7FGL7P" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits most garage doors
- heavy-duty galvanized steel construction
- 7/8" x 1/8" steel slide bolt
- Model: GD 52118
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Polished Brass at this time.
- for exterior doors
- universal handing
- turn piece lock on the inside
- Model: 94002-868
Apply coupon code "UVFLOOD" to get this deal. That's $10 under our December mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- black light
- 30,000 hour lifespan
- 60° beam angle
- 360° adjustable mounting bracket
- Model: C2020-DE-70W-UVAB
Apply coupon code "70WDAY" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Get this price via coupon code "BRIBULB". That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Coupon code "BR250W" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000hrs
- 5000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
Apply coupon code "YELBULB" to get this price and save $9 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 650-lumen output
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
With coupon code "EYECARE", it's $22 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 25,000 hours lifespan
- measures 6.34" x 11.42" x 15.12"
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|51%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register