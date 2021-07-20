Sansi 18W LED Bulb 4-Pack for $20

Apply coupon code "150WBULBS" to get $8 under our November mention and save $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in 5000K or 3000K.
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- IP20 wateproof rating
- Model: C21BB-VE26
Get this price via coupon code "DIMBUL" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $7 under our mention from June and $6 off the list price. That's about 60 cents per bulb. Buy Now at Amazon
- 450 lumens per bulb
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: FG-03585
That's $5 off and a low price for this quantity of Edison bulbs. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hunanmiuyouxinnengyuanyouxiangongsi via Amazon.
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- A19 bulb with E26 base
- Warm white color
- Non-dimmable
- Model: A80083010K/10RP
Apply coupon code "D70WWALL" to get this price and save $50 off list. (It's also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Thanks to coupon code "BRIGARA", that's a buck under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also at least $18 less than you'd pay at Lowe's or Home Depot.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumen output
- 90° adjustable wings
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- lifespan up to 50,000 hours
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|50%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
