Sansi 100W LED Flood Light for $30

sansiled.com · 48 mins ago
$30 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "100WDAY" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 650-watt equivalent
- 120° angle beam
- 10,000 lumens
- Model: 01-06-001-011018
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Onforu LED Flood Light 2-Pack
$19 $32
free shipping
Save $13 by applying coupon code "6II2IT2B", and make this $21 under what you'd pay direct from Onforu. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Onforu via Amazon.
Features
- 50W (400W equivalent)
- IP66 waterproof
- 5,000K daylight white
- 56 ultra-bright LED bead each
- die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass
- Model: ON-FG47-DW-US-2A
Amazon · 3 days ago
Yomisga Wireless Motion-Sensor Security Lights 2-Pack
$26 $52
free shipping
Apply coupon code "68MLKAZA" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 working modes
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
sansiled.com · 2 wks ago
Sansi 30W LED Flood Light 2-Pack
$20 $50
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "30WFLOOD". It's the best we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 120° beam angle
sansiled.com · 6 days ago
Sansi A21 30W 5,000K LED Light Bulb
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply code "HIGHLUMEN" to get the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- 5,000-lumens
- E26 base
