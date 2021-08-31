Sansi 70W LED Flood Light for $18
sansiled.com · 1 hr ago
Sansi 70W LED Flood Light
$18 $60
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • IP66 waterproof
  • 12 ceramic light sources w/ 432 LED chips
  • Model: C2020-BW
  • Code "BRIFLOOD"
  • Expires 9/20/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
