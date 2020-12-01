New
Sansi · 1 hr ago
$52 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70WALL" to save $28 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
Features
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Motorola ReLED Water-Resistant Compact Pen Flashlight
$9 $30
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
Features
- 80-lumens
- IPX7 waterproof
- high, low, & strobe settings
- Model: MR500
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Muzey Solar LED Pathway Light 8-Pack
$19 $35
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "40I8MN1X" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Misschuus via Amazon.
Features
- 800mAh battery for up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- IP67 waterproof rating
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Teamkio 70W LED Garage Light
$18 $36
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "7WLBY3PM" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Teamkio via Amazon.
Features
- 4 adjustable panels
- 6,500 lumens
- 6,100K daylight white
- E26 base
- Model: TK-CKD-1P01
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Suneng Solar LED Security Light
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DHRNZRQS" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sunengpower via Amazon.
Features
- 60 LEDs
- motion sensor
- 3 lighting modes
- dimmable
- adjustable mounting pole
- remote control
- IP65 waterproof rating
New
Sansi · 1 hr ago
Sansi 9W LED Bulb 6-Pack
$19 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "D9WBULB" to save $7 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
Tips
- In White.
Features
- 5000K color temperature
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- E26 base
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Sansi · 3 wks ago
Kemimoto Motorcycle Fender Eliminator Kit / License Plate Bracket
$21 $30
free shipping
Save $8 via coupon code "AFFKM30-hb". Buy Now at Sansi
Tips
- Note, the coupon above drops the option with 4 Turning Lights to $26.60.
Features
- compatible with many Honda, KTM, Suzuki, and Kawasaki bikes
- LED license plate lights
sansiled.com · 3 wks ago
Sansi 16W LED Bulb 4-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply code "D16WLED" to get the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 150-watt equivalent
- 25,000 hour life span
- E26 base
sansiled.com · 3 wks ago
Sansi 8W LED Yellow Bulb 2-Pack
$10 $17
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 2700K color
- E26 base
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sansi
|35%
|--
|$52
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register