Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
It's tied with our Prime Day price at $95 under list, and $20 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- Expected back in stock on November 21, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Echo Show 8: 8" 1280 x 800p LCD screen and 1 MP camera
- Blink Mini features a 110° field of view and infrared night vision
That's $50 off list for this award winning security camera. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- color night vision
- smartphone notifications
- connects via direct WiFi or pairs with select Arlo SmartHubs or Base Stations
- Model: FB1001-100NAS
A couple of sellers match, although the vast majority charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- works w/ Alexa
- color night vision
- Model: VMC2030-100NAS
Use coupon code "NEWOFF" to bag the brightest deal we could find by $4. (You'd pay around $40 locally.) Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Of note, this code can be used both for 5000K and 3000K variant.
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
Apply coupon code "DGARA" to save. That's $10 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 90° adjustable wings
- E26 base
- up to 30,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-30W
Get this price via coupon code "DSECLIGHT". It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In White or Black
- 1,800-lumen output
- 50ft motion sensor distance
Apply coupon code "70WALL" to save $28 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Apply coupon code "D22WBULB" to save at least $15. Buy Now at Sansi
- The 3,000k model 2-pack is available for $23.99 via the same coupon.
- In White.
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Apply coupon code "DRGBFLOOD" to save. Buy Now at Sansi
- 16 colors
- 4 modes
- IR remote control
- adjustable brightness
- Model: C2020-BW
Apply coupon code "DSECURE" to save $20 rather than buying through Amazon. Buy Now at Sansi
- In White or Black.
- On Time Mode
- Dusk to Dawn Mode
- 5000K color temperature
- Motion sensor
- 50,000hrs lifespan
- Model: C2440-JW
