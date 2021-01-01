New
Sansi 36W LED Stellar Floodlight Security Camera
$63 $170
Features
  • motion-activated alerts
  • 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
  • 2-way audio
  • remote-control siren
  • Model: C2440-LW
  • Code "NEWOFF"
  • Expires 1/1/2021
