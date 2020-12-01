Apply coupon code "D22WBULB" to save at least $15. Buy Now at Sansi
- The 3,000k model 2-pack is available for $23.99 via the same coupon.
- In White.
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Apply code "D16WLED" to get the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 150-watt equivalent
- 25,000 hour life span
- E26 base
Apply coupon code "D9WBULB" to save $7 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
- In White.
- 5000K color temperature
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- E26 base
- Model: C21BB-TE26
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 2700K color
- E26 base
Apply coupon code "JG87DDZD" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eonfay-US via Amazon.
- 500W equivalent
- 6,500K
- cool daylight
- 6,200-lumens
- E39 to E26 Mogul base adapter
- Model: EON-6500K-54W
Brighten up those dark spaces. Save on a selection of light bulbs, flood lights, recessed lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25-watt equivalent
- E26 base
- estimated 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: 80132-SU
That's a savings of $2 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-watt
- wedge base
- 2,800-Kelvin
- Model: 415828
Apply coupon code "70WALL" to save $28 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Save $8 via coupon code "AFFKM30-hb". Buy Now at Sansi
- Note, the coupon above drops the option with 4 Turning Lights to $26.60.
- compatible with many Honda, KTM, Suzuki, and Kawasaki bikes
- LED license plate lights
Apply coupon code "DSECURE" to save $20 rather than buying through Amazon. Buy Now at Sansi
- In White or Black.
- On Time Mode
- Dusk to Dawn Mode
- 5000K color temperature
- Motion sensor
- 50,000hrs lifespan
- Model: C2440-JW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sansi
|38%
|--
|$26
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register