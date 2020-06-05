New
Newegg · 42 mins ago
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
$17 $23
free shipping

Use coupon code "EMCDMDH42" to get the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • read speeds up to 130MB/s
  • Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EMCDMDH42"
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals USB Flash Drives Newegg SanDisk
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 2 days ago
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
$18
free shipping via Prime

Most sellers charge close to $25. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Read speeds up to 130MB/s
  • Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
↑ less
Buy Now