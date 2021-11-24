That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: SDSQUB3-128G-ANCIA
It's $8 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- maximum read speed of 170 MB/s
- maximum write speed of 90 MB/s
- Model: SDSQXBZ-128G-ANCMA
- UPC: 619659169497
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
- UPC: 619659171520, 619659162238
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allizwell2k10 via eBay
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's a $10 overnight drop and Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- up to 90MB/s write speed
- Model: MB-ME512HA
It's $4 off and at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME128KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545851
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $4 more at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 130MB/s
- 128-bit AES encryption
- Supported by Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+
- Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
This is a low today by $4, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible USB Type-C connector and traditional USB connector
- up to 150MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
You'd pay over $100 via most third-party sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- up to 2,400MB/s read speed
- up to 1,950MB/s write speed
- Model: SDSSDH3N-1T00-G25
That is a low today by $5, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,050MB/s read speed
- 1,000MB/s write speed
- 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 ingress protection rating
- Model: SDSSDE61-1T00-G25
