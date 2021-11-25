This is half price, an all time low, and the best price per TB for an SSD with this performance we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- write speeds of up to 530MB/s
- read speeds of up to 560MB/s
- Model: SDSSDH3-4T00-G25
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Save on four SSDs, with prices from $55. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series 250GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $54.99 ($15 off)
That's a savings of $40 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
With 15% savings, that's a drop of at least $6 from our October mention. Shop Now at eBay
- 250GB from $28
- 500GB from $49
- 1TB from $84
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac Z8 250GB USB-C Portable SSD for $28.04 ($5 off).
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
You'd pay $4 more at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 130MB/s
- 128-bit AES encryption
- Supported by Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+
- Model: SDCZ430-128G-G46
This is a low today by $4, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible USB Type-C connector and traditional USB connector
- up to 150MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
That's $20 under Best Buy's Black Friday deal and easily the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in-cart
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
You'd pay over $100 via most third-party sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- up to 2,400MB/s read speed
- up to 1,950MB/s write speed
- Model: SDSSDH3N-1T00-G25
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$360 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register