SanDisk Extreme V2 1TB Portable SSD for $150
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
SanDisk Extreme V2 1TB Portable SSD
$150 $240
free shipping

That's $7 under our July mention, $90 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1,050MB/s read speed
  • 1,000MB/s write speed
  • 2 meter drop protection
  • IP55 ingress protection rating
  • Model: SDSSDE61-1T00-G25
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay SanDisk
Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

SanDisk Extreme V2 1TB Portable SSD for $150
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SanDisk Extreme V2 1TB Portable SSD
$150 $160
free shipping

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 1,050MB/s read speed
  • 1,000MB/s write speed
  • 2 meter drop protection
  • IP55 ingress protection rating
  • Model: SDSSDE61-1T00-G25
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 6% $157 (exp 2 wks ago) $150 Buy Now
eBay 37% -- $150 Check Price