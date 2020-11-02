It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Class 10 speed
- 100 MB/s read speeds
- waterproof, shockproof, and protected against X-rays
- Model: SDSQUNC-064G-AN6IA
-
Expires in 8 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $6 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 120MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSQUA4-064G-GN6MA
Most sellers charge around $2 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSQUA4-128G-GN6MA
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 160MB/s read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports full HD 1920x1080 video
- up to 90MB/s read/write speed
- Model: SDSDUNR-032G-GN6IN
Save on a range of storage sizes. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Lexar Professional 633x 512GB UHS-I SDXC Card for $66.99 ($33 off)
There are three to save on; prices start at $12. Shop Now at Amazon
There are four to choose from, with prices starting from $7.50. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the PNY Elite 240GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD for $44.20 (low by $49)
That's a shipped low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speed up to 95MB/s
- Model: LSDMI32GBBNL633A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
That's $300 off the list price and a fair deal considering you'll pay at least that much elsewhere with no accessories. It's $200 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently out of stock but more is on the way. Order at this price now to get the discount.
- XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
- 24.2MP APS-C format CMOS sensor
- accessories include a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD card and carry bag
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speed up to 130Mbs
- includes secure access software
- Model: SDCZ430-064G-G46
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- read or write speeds of up to 545MB/s/450MB/s
- Model: SDSSDA-2T00-G26
It's $15 off and the best price we've seen on this recently released SSD. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|20%
|--
|$9
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register