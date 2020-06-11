New
SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro Class 10 UHS-I U3 SDXC Card
$60 $74
That's $13 under our mention from Black Friday week, and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Amazon and Adorama match this price.
  • 170 MB/s max read speed
  • 90 MB/s max write speed
  • shockproof and waterproof
  • Model: SDSDXXY-256G-ANCIN
