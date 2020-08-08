That's the best price we could find by a buck and the best price we've seen. (It's also at least $9 less than most retailers charge). Buy Now at Newegg
- USB type-A and type-C connectors
- read speeds up to up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- high-speed USB 3.0 performance
- Model: SDCZ48-032G-UAM46
It's a $3 drop since May, $35 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's an all-time low for this flash drive and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-, magnet-, and water-proof
- Model: MUF-128BE3/AM
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 400MB/s
- Model: MUF-256BE4/AM
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
It's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and $100 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5000UUS
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealZone Distributors via Amazon
Outside of other merchants matching this price, it's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the best price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof
That's $4 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
