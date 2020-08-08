New
Newegg · 47 mins ago
SanDisk 128GB USB Type-C / 3.1 Flash Drive
$19 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by a buck and the best price we've seen. (It's also at least $9 less than most retailers charge). Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • USB type-A and type-C connectors
  • read speeds up to up to 150MB/s
  • Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals USB Flash Drives Newegg SanDisk
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
SanDisk 128GB USB Type-C / 3.1 Flash Drive
$20 $60
free shipping w/ Prime

A couple stores are around the same price, but outside those it's a low by $2 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Both Type-A and Type-C connectors
  • Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
↑ less
Buy Now