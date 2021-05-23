SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C External SSD for $100 for members

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by WD via eBay.
- A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
- 2 Thunderbolt ports
- Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Red or Blue.
- compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
- works with Windows and Mac without needing to reformat
- Model: STKC5000403
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Staples
- compatible with PC or Mac
- USB 3.0
- up to 540Mb/s of data transfer rate
- Model: STJM1000400
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we've seen since Black Friday season at $14 under our March mention, and a current low by $24. Buy Now at Costco
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
That's $4 less than most retailers charge for the drone alone. Buy Now at Costco
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 31-minute flight time and 10km video transmission
- 4x digital zoom and more quick shots
- extra battery, mini bag and 32GB microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000367.01
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speed up to 130Mbs
- includes secure access software
- Model: SDCZ430-064G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s
- Model: SDSQUAR-200G-GN6MA
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-256G-G46
