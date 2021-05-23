SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C External SSD for $100 for members
Costco · 1 hr ago
SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C External SSD
$100 for members
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
  • water- and dust-resistant
  • includes a
  • Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
Costco   -- $100 Buy Now