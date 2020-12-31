New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Weather-Resistant Night Vision Camera
$65 $95
free shipping

That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
Features
  • night vision
  • 72° wide angle lens
  • IP66 weather resistance
  • Model: SDC-7340BC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $65 Buy Now