That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
Click on the down arrow next to "Applicable Promotion" and click the "add both to cart" button to get this deal. It's a savings of $300 off list of both items and the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $50, and $290 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.5" Infinity-O display
- Exynos 980 octa-core CPU
- Android OS
- Model: SM-A516U
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Apply coupon code "YYFRIDAY" for a savings of $10, which drops it $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yywirelesss via eBay.
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $104.99 ($15 less than refurb).
Among the many Green Monday deals, save up to $500 on select laptops, up to $875 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, up to $150 off on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop discounts on dumbbells, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the ProForm 750R Rowing Machine for $599.99 ($500 off).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and an all-time price low. It's also $3 under what you would pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Make sure your phone is compatible.
- Use with a Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher & RAM 2.0GB above.
- (Not for use with iOS.)
