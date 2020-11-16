New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone
$260 $840
free shipping

You'd pay over $400 elsewhere! Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
  • Model: SM-G965UZKAXAA
Details
Comments
Unlocked Android Smartphone
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% -- $260 Buy Now