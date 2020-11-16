You'd pay over $400 elsewhere! Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZKAXAA
-
-
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 6 days.
- In Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1

It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Save on over 100 items.
- Certified Refurbished DeWalt DCK720D2R 7-Pc. Tool Combo Kit for $449.99 ($300 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
Save up to $700 and bag Black Friday pricing early on a wide range of models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer in Champagne for $679. ($320 off.)
That's hundreds less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
There are 11 to choose from, with prices starting at
$799 $989. Shop Now at Samsung
