Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Phone for $140

refurbished Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $140
- In Black.
- Includes a USB cable and approved power adapter. Headsets, SIM card, and manual are not included.
- Sold by N1 Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $225
- Available in Awesome Black.
- temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $356
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet for $80
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Unclear which version of Android is loaded
- Model: SM-T290NZSCXAR
refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $250
- In Midnight Black
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $440
- Available in Black/White or Just Black.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
refurbished Samsung Galaxy Phones at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
refurbished LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Unlocked GSM Android Phone for $200
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
Motorola One 5G Ace 64GB 5G Phone for Verizon for $0
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
Father's Day Electronics Deals at eBay
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Puma Men's Essentials Fleece Hooded Jacket for $40
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
4-Pack Puma Men's Essential Logo T-Shirts for $30
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,049
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
Samsung The Frame QLED HDR Smart TVs at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Charging Case for $8
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,499
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Samsung Washers & Dryers at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
