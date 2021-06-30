Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Phone for $140
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Phone
$140 $165
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black.
  • Includes a USB cable and approved power adapter. Headsets, SIM card, and manual are not included.
  • Sold by N1 Wireless via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
  Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
