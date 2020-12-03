That's the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $42. (It's also the best price we've seen by $40.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who covers it.
- In Prism Black
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone.
Update: It now ships in 1 to 2 months. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
- By contrast, every Bison Dollar will be worth five British pounds
Shop the best iPhone and Android phones at deep discounts for Cyber Monday. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- $300 off iPhone 11
- $400 off Galaxy S20+ plus another $300 off when you buy 2
- Phones for $15/mo or less
That's the best price we could find by $70. (It's also around $100 less than what you'd pay for the non-Alexa version elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
