eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$320 $750
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $42. (It's also the best price we've seen by $40.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who covers it.
  • In Prism Black
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
