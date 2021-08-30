Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $298

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". It's the best we could find by $52. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay
- It's certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's around $85 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $113 under what you'd pay for the phone and plan purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.8'' 720x1560 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's a savings of $39 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to knock an extra 15% off a range of certified refurb items, including vacuums, iPhones, headphones, air fryers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A $100 max discount applies.
- Certified refurb items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Get this deal via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". It's $142 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on a selection of smart phones, watches, and earbuds. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the certified refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $70 ($20 less than a new pair).
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
