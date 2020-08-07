New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Phone
$550 $1,000
free shipping

That's a current low for a GSM-unlocked model by $100 and the best price we've seen.

  • Sold by sobeonline1 via eBay.
Features
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
expired
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone
$699 $1,000
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $101.

Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
