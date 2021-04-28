That's $149 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975U
-
-
-
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
You'd pay $139 more from other retailers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI and VGA
- AMD FreeSync
- tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustment
- Model: F24T400FHN
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $28, and tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". It's $48 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and ties with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- Exynos 9610 8-Core processor (4 x 1.7GHz and 4 x 2.3GHz)
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- Android 10.0
- S pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR-RB
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
