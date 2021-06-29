Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $320
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$320 $800
free shipping

That's a low by $50 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Midnight Black
  • Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960U
