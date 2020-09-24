New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 256GB Phone
$720
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by sobeonline1 via eBay
Features
  • Octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.7" 1440x3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-N980F/DS
